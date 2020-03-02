UrduPoint.com
Two-day Flower Show Inaugurated At T.M Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:03 PM

Member National Assemly, Sayed Naveed Qamar on Monday inaugurated two-day spring flower show organized by district administration at Shaheed Benazir Park of Deputy Commissioner Office, Tando Mohammad Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Member National Assemly, Sayed Naveed Qamar on Monday inaugurated two-day spring flower show organized by district administration at Shaheed Benazir Park of Deputy Commissioner Office, Tando Mohammad Khan.

The Deputy Commissioner Tando Mohammad Khan Yasir Ali Bhatti, SSP Abid Baloch, Chairman District Council Sayed Zeeshan Shah, Municipal Committee Chairman Sayed Shah Nawaz Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sayed Naveed Qamar said flowers contribute to healthy environment and the district administration by organizing such show had provided recreational opportunity to the citizens of Tando Mohammad Khan.

The Deputy Commissioner Yasir Ali Bhatti said district administration will organize such flowers show every year so that citizens could be provided recreational opportunities.

Different government departments, NGO's, social and welfare organizations also set up stalls which were visited by large number of people belonged to different walks of life.

On the first day to the flower show, a large number of people including students, children, women and members of civil society visited the exhibition.

Sayed Naveed Qamar and other guests also inspected the stalls set up in the flower show which will remain continue on Tuesday.

