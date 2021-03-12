UrduPoint.com
Two-day Food And Music Festival 'Islamabad Taste' Begins

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The two-day food and music festival titled 'Islamabad Taste' organized by Media Sniffers International Pvt Limited and Eleven Production in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday started here at Jinnah Convention Center.

The aim behind organizing the event was to provide a recreational opportunity to the residents besides boosting the micro-economy and food industry of the Federal capital.

The signature food and music festival would be attended by various government officials and celebrities besides live performance by renowned Singers Abrar ul Haq, Bilal Saeed, Mustafa Zahid and Amanat Ali etc.

With over 60 food stalls, the festival was inaugurated by President of ICCI and CEO of Centaurus Mall, Sardar Yasir Illyas. Sufi night by Saien Zahoor, Tahseen Sakeena and Ghulam Abbas would be special features of the event.

