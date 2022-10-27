PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A two-day International Conference on "Emerging Trends in the Area of Food Safety and Nutrition Expo" was concluded here on Thursday.

The Conference was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in collaboration with the Food Science and Technology Department of the University of Agriculture Peshawar, University of Haripur, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, PCSIR Laboratories Complex Peshawar and Nutrition International. The Conference was addressed by academia from across the country, as well as researchers from international universities.

They discussed various food safety teams, food security, Sharia and Halal Food.

Commissioner Peshawar Division and Founder of KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Riaz Khan Mehsud commended the efforts of the Food Safety Authority and the academia for organizing the expo on such a mega scale.

The Commissioner appreciated the academia who participated from all over the country for sharing the views and suggestions and maintained that KP Food Safety Authority should ensure implementation on the recommendation of the conference.

He said the technical officers of the Authority should be given the opportunity to learn from international practices by international training adding that KP Food Safety Authority should now be extended to the rest of the province.

Over the years, the technical capacity of the Authority has been improved, and seven mobile food testing laboratories are working in the province, while five more will be set up this year, DG Food Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan said.

DG Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan appreciated academia, researchers, and industrialists for participating in the event and said that all the stakeholders took an active part in the expo and international conference.

"We are looking at things in a technical perspective and the expertise of the universities and academia will further help us to improve the quality of food in the province," he remarked.

Prof Dr Asif Ali said the technical sessions will give us a good perspective about national and international food practices, food standards, and how we can learn from them.

Representative from the industries Qasim Ahmad congratulated the Authority and all other stakeholders for successfully arranging the Food Safety Expo. He said the Expo was the first of its kind in the province and was above our expectations. He said the technical sessions were up to the mark.

Director General PCSIR Jehangir Shah said that the expo was a successful event and there was a need of cooperation among the key pillars such as Food Safety Authority, Academia, Research institution and industries.

He said now it is time to establish Pakistan Food Safety and Nutrition Council and food wastage should be minimized through skill-based trainings, and awareness among the general public.

The Commissioner Peshawar appreciated the efforts of DG Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan, Director Technical Abdul Sattar Shah, Dr Yasser Durrani and Dr Anwaar Ahmed among other collaborative partners.