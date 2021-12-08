Two-day free eye camp concludes

UrduPoint.com

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :A two-day free eye camp organized by the Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem, concluded on Wednesday, at Government High school Waleed Larkana.

Some 355 eye patients were operated upon and fixed with lenses, more than 955 were checked and cured at the camp. All patients were provided free glasses, lenses and medicines.

Prominent Ophthalmologists included Fico Surgeon from Karachi Dr. Dabeer Alam, Dr.

Muhammad Khan Shaikh, Dr. Allah Dino Tunio, Dr. Fayyaz Abbasi and other doctors examined eye patients and conducted operations in the two-day free eye camp.

Former Senator Dr. Safdar Ali Abbasi, Dr. Akhtar Ali Abbasi, Mushtaq Kalhoro and others also visited the camp and appreciated the welfare work of the organization.

They gave round of the camp, enquired of the health of the patients and distributed free medicines and sweets among the patients.

