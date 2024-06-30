Open Menu

Two-day Free Eye Camp Inaugurated At Civil Hospital Sanghar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM

SANGHAR Jun 30 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Jun, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja and Chairman Hashmanis Hospital Dr Sharif Hashmani jointly inaugurated a two-day free eye camp at Civil Hospital.

They also visited the eye camp, met with the patients admitted for treatment and inquired about health facilities.

Talking to Media DC said that over 500 patients had been registered so far in eye camp and 56 eye operations have been conducted by eminent eye surgeons while 200 operations will be conducted and free medicines will be provided to patients.

The Chairman Hashmanis hospital Dr Sharif Hashmani said that arrangements made by the district administration were laudable and our team will completely take care of every patient.

Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafique Ahmed Arisar, Civil Surgeon Dr Shabir, Municipal Chairman Sanghar Rashid islam Mughal, Chairman Town Committee Jhole Rana Arshad and Rajesh Kumar Hrsadani were also present on the occasion.

