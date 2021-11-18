UrduPoint.com

Two-day Free Eye Camp Organizes By Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem From December 07

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:39 PM

Two-day Free eye camp organizes by Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem from December 07

A free eye camp is being organized by the Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Larkana in collaboration with the Society for the Prevention and Cure of Blindness Karachi, on December 7 & 8, at Government Boys High School, Waleed, Larkana city

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A free eye camp is being organized by the Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Larkana in collaboration with the Society for the Prevention and Cure of Blindness Karachi, on December 7 & 8, at Government Boys High school, Waleed, Larkana city.

A team of doctors of Karachi along-with paramedics of Society for the prevention and Cure of Blindness Karachi and prominent Eye Specialists will perform free operations and eye treatments, besides free distributing of Lenses and medicines among the deserving and needy patients. The camp will continue for a two days.

MPA Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi will inaugurate the two-day Free Eye Camp.

Youth Abbasi-Kalhora Social Welfare Association Larkana district and Al-Abbas Scouts Open Group Larkana have extended their cooperation in organizing the eye camp at Government Boys High School, Waleed, Larkana city.

