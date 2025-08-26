Open Menu

Two-day Free Eye Treatment And Surgical Camp Organized At LUMHS Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Two-day free eye treatment and surgical camp organized at LUMHS hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro in collaboration with Liaquat University Health Services Hospital Jamshoro, organized a two-day free eye treatment & surgical camp at the newly established hospital of Bilawal Medical College Jamshoro.

According to the media coordinator, Dr Saroop Bhatia, the vice chancellor of LUMHS, Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan, inaugurated the camp in which over 200 patients with eye diseases would be operated & more than 2000 patients would be advised treatment by the eye specialists.

Prof Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that service to humanity was one of the main goals of this University, and with the joint efforts of our faculty members, we will reach the peak of excellence in providing the best possible health facilities to the ailing community of this area.

The VC also visited all the departments of the hospital, inquired about the health of the patients, visited the OPD and lauded the efforts made to ensure the availability of food, medicines, surgical and other facilities in the eye camp.

Ujjan further said that many people lose their eyesight due to expensive treatment and a lack of awareness about eye diseases. He emphasized the importance of regular eye check-ups and timely treatment.

