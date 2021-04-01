Two day free hepatitis medical camp held in Khairpur

(@FahadShabbir)

The Spokesperson, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Maqsood Imam has announced to hold medical camp on April 8 and 9, 2021

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Spokesperson, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Maqsood Imam has announced to hold medical camp on April 8 and 9, 2021.

The camp for the test of Hepatitis B will be held at Wisryo Wahan village, Khairpur district.