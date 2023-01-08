UrduPoint.com

Two-day Free Medical Camp Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Two-day free medical camp concludes

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :A two-day medical camp organized by Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) concluded here Sunday after offering various medical facilities on hundred percent discount.

Talking to APP, an official of ANTH Mudassar Farooq said that a number of citizens visited the medical camp at the Centaurus Mall and availed medical advice, nutrition advice, screening and fitness tests. He said that health awareness materials were also distributed amongst the public during the multi-speciality health camp.

He said that medical specialists, nutritionists, pediatric surgeons, physiotherapists and dermatologists provided consultation to the clients.

He said that complimentary diagnosis such as diabetes, bone strength, body mass index along with free medicines were provided.

Mudassar Farooq said that aim of the camp was to provide quality healthcare for people who are unable to afford the quality healthcare facilities. "These camps reduce medical bills and make healthcare more affordable for everyone" he added.

He highlighted that such medical camps can help raise awareness about health issues and help people to take necessary decisions about their health to stay fit.

