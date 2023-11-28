Open Menu

Two-day Free Screening Camp Setup At Gomal University

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A two-day free screening camp set up at Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) department of Faculty of Allied Health Sciences in Gomal University on Tuesday.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah inaugurated the free screening camp where the people would be provided with facility of different medical tests including CBC, blood group, blood sugar, Uric acid, Lipid profile, anti-HCV, Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), H. pylori and Malaria parasite.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah had also given his blood sample for medical tests.

Speaking on this occasion, the vice chancellor acknowledged the efforts of Dean Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Dr Asif Nawaz and his team for organizing free screening camp.

He said this free camp was a charity as it benefits those poor people who could not afford expensive tests.

On the other hand, he said, the students get an opportunity to learn and get engaged in practical work.

Dean Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Dr. Asif Nawaz, speaking on this occasion, said that organizing such programs was among his priorities as it provides them an opportunity to learn and succeed in their practical work along with education.

