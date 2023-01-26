UrduPoint.com

Two-day Global Conference 'Majlis-2023' To Start On January 28

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 08:29 PM

A two-day global conference hosted by the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) titled 'Majlis 2023' will start on January 28 in the Federal Capital and will be attended by over 85 successful businesspersons from over 16 countries

Addressing a press conference, the President of the EO Islamabad Chapter, Hassan Rizvi said that Majlis is a global conference being attended by EO members representing over 16 countries and 10 chapters.

He said that this is the first time that the Federal Capital will be hosting this conference and it has been designed as a series of curated learning activities, cultural experiences, and outdoor excursions spread across Islamabad.

"The purpose of this conference is to showcase Pakistan's beauty, and immense economic and cultural diversity to the larger EO community," Rizvi added.

He said that EO is a global, peer-to-peer network of successful entrepreneurs active across 60 countries with over 16,500 members.

He said that members of EO develop and grow through meaningful relationships based on trust and respect.

"We expand that growth and share it with partners by aligning with world-class organizations that share similar values." EO Islamabad's Learning Chair and President-Elect, Taimur Adil, said that 'Majlis 2023' will be attended by corporate leaders from countries including Egypt, Jordan, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Uganda, Tanzania, Bahrain, Portugal, and others.

EO Islamabad's Marketing and Communications Chair, Arham Khalid, said that the conference aims to enhance an understanding of Pakistan through member engagement and structured interactions with senior government and corporate leaders.

EO Islamabad's Engagement Chair, Hatim Tabani, said that EO is a global volunteer organization founded in 1987, and the EO Islamabad Chapter, founded in 2018, is one of the fastest-growing chapters in the region.

He added EO has four core values- trust and respect, thinking big and being bold, thirst for learning and together we grow.

