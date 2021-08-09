UrduPoint.com

Two-day GPS & GNSS Training Workshop For Surveying And Mapping Concludes At PMAS

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:20 PM

Two-day GPS & GNSS training workshop for surveying and mapping concludes at PMAS

A two-day "Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Hands-on Training Workshop for Surveying and Mapping" concluded here on Monday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A two-day "Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Hands-on Training Workshop for Surveying and Mapping" concluded here on Monday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The workshop was organized by PMAS-AAUR Data Driven Smart Decision Platform (DDSDP) in collaboration with Industry Partners, SETC, with the objectives to train the participants on the application of GPS and Geographic Information System (GIS) in agriculture.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman was the chief guest while the participants from different universities & research organizations, including Agricultural University Peshawar, UET Peshawar, Sindh Agriculture University, MNSUA Multan, ABAD Rawalpindi, BARI Chakwal, and NARC Islamabad attended the workshop.

Dr Qamar Zaman addressing the participants highlighted the need for advancement and precise application of agrochemicals in the agriculture industry and how GPS and GIS can play pivotal roles.

The Vice Chancellor said that due to the new technologies like GPS and GNSS, the farmers can develop the most effective soil & plant treatment strategies that not only minimize the cost of the yield by maximizing the yield per acre but also improves the quality of the product.

While highlighting the importance of academia-industry strong linkages he said that PMAS-AAUR is working in collaboration with the government and industry to develop and implement new agricultural technologies which would not only help improve the input methods but also enhance crop productivity and profitability.

He thanked the participants and hoped that such training on precision agriculture would continue in future as well.

The following components were covered in the two-day training workshop: Introduction to GPS & GNSS, Advancement of GPS/DGPS technologies, Survey Procedures DGPS-RTK, Hands-on Training using Geometica and ArcGIS Software, Field Survey Data Processing, Applications of GPS and GIS in Agriculture. Over the two days, the participants learnt to collect field data from the different types of GPS and they were also able to plot the collected data in GIS to create maps.

The participants appreciated the initiative taken by the DDSDP team under the visionary leadership of the Vice Chancellor and encouraged the DDSDP team to visit national universities and train their faculty and graduate students on the use of GPS and GIS.

At the end of the workshop, Dr. Allah Baksh, Director, Institute of Geo-Information and Earth Observation (IGE&EO) and Prof. Dr. Khalid Saifullah, Director, Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), PMAS-AAUR distributed the certificates to all participants. They also thanked the participants and appreciated the training workshop organizing team.

Related Topics

Sindh Multan Islamabad Peshawar Agriculture Visit Bari Rawalpindi Chakwal University Of Engineering And Technology All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

No forced load-management being carried out: NA to ..

No forced load-management being carried out: NA told

3 minutes ago
 Finance minister stresses to prevent hoarding, und ..

Finance minister stresses to prevent hoarding, undue profiteering in market

3 minutes ago
 US Job Openings at Record High of 10.1Mln in June ..

US Job Openings at Record High of 10.1Mln in June - JOLTS Report

3 minutes ago
 Bulgaria's Interior Minister Candidate Iliev May L ..

Bulgaria's Interior Minister Candidate Iliev May Lose Post Over Close Ties to Ba ..

3 minutes ago
 8,000 police personnel to perform security duty du ..

8,000 police personnel to perform security duty during Muharram-ul-Haram: CPO Ah ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Industries calls on Prime Minister

Minister for Industries calls on Prime Minister

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.