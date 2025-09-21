Two-day Gynecology Training Course Held At LGH For Postgraduate Doctors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A two-day training course was organized at Gynecology Unit-II of Lahore General Hospital under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Amna Ahsan Cheema, with the participation of 70 doctors from across Punjab preparing for postgraduate medical examinations including FCPS, IMM, and MCPS.
Addressing the participants on Sunday, Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, Principal of Postgraduate Medical Institute, highlighted the vital role of gynecologists in guiding pregnant women and ensuring safe childbirth. He emphasized that their expertise is critical in saving both mother and child, terming it a noble responsibility entrusted by Allah. He urged young doctors to strengthen their clinical skills and deepen their knowledge of women’s health to help reduce maternal and neonatal mortality.
The course featured lectures by some of the country’s most distinguished gynecologists, including Prof. Dr. Rubina Suhail, Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tayyab, Prof. Dr. Arshad Cheema, Prof. Dr. Noreen Akmal, Prof. Dr. Tabassum Rani, Prof. Dr. Alia Basheer, Prof. Dr. Uzma Hussain, Prof. Dr. Shamila Ijaz, Prof. Dr. Ayesha Malik, Prof. Dr. Jodat, Prof. Dr. Saima Iqbal, Prof.
Dr. Khadija, Prof. Dr. Farzana, and Dr. Saira Zeeshan. They shared insights on examination preparation and delivered expert guidance to the participants.
Dr. Saira Zeeshan underlined the objectives of the course, noting its role in building confidence and competence among postgraduate candidates. Prof. Amna Ahsan Cheema encouraged the doctors to approach their examinations with confidence and accuracy.
Prof. Farooq Afzal expressed hope that the trainees would emerge as competent gynecologists dedicated to serving humanity in both public and private healthcare sectors. He praised the senior faculty for mentoring young doctors, sharing modern techniques, and raising the standards of patient care. He also commended the organizing team — including Prof. Dr. Amna Ahsan Cheema, Dr. Saira Zeeshan, and Dr. Laila Shafiq — for their efforts in ensuring the success of the course.
At the closing ceremony, Prof. Farooq Afzal presented commemorative shields to the medical teachers in recognition of their valuable contributions. He stressed that such academic initiatives would continue to be encouraged in the future for the benefit of the medical community and improved healthcare delivery across Punjab.
