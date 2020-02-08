Two-day Humnarcrafts Crafts mela 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The two-day Hunarmand Crafts Mela 2020 was inaugurated on Saturday at the Arts Council of Pakistan - Karachi with the mutual cooperation of a culture welfare organization.

The Mela is organized with an aim to promote traditional skills of craftsmen and craftswomen with the collaboration of a welfare organization.

An exhibition of handicrafts depicting the culture of all the provinces of Pakistan has also been organized in the event.

Sindhi Ajrak, Topi, Rilli, Natural dye, Block prints, Jundi work, Sussi bangles, Khaadi and Banarsi dresses were displayed in the exhibition.

The artisans of interior Sindh also showcased their art work in the event, which will end on February 09.

Hala tiles, Kashis work and crafts made from stones became the center of attention.

The purpose of organizing Hunarmand crafts mela is to praise the skills of craftsmen.

Folk dances were also performed by the artisits on drumbeats and flute whilst.