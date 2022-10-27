Two-day international conference begins in UoS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :An international conference on "Recent Advances in Food Chemistry and Natural Products Research" organized by Institute of Chemistry and Institute of Food Science and Nutrition in the University of Sargodha started here on Thursday.

According to the university spokesman, Various experts from Turkey, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, South Korea, Iran and Bangladesh and Pakistan are participating in the two-day conference.

Various topics, including food composition, functional food, nutraceuticals, bioactive components, natural antioxidants, herbal products, analysis of food and drugs, importance of agricultural waste and sustainable food system would be discussed in the conference.

In the opening ceremony of the conference, Vice Chancellor UoS Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas, Prof Dr Bisma Elahi from the UK, Dr Umar Farik from Turkey, Dr Ahmed Hanif and Dr Yaya Rakiyadi from Malaysia, Director Institute of Chemistry Dr Farooq Anwar, Director Institute of Food Science and Nutrition Dr Anjum Murtaza, students and faculty members participated.

Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha (UoS) Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas said that the direct benefit of progress in the field of education and research should reach the society.

He said the university is fortunate to have excellent teachers and researchers who understand the importance of sustainable research in various fields and are working on research projects that would directly benefit the public.

Various experts and participants also addressed the conference.