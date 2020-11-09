Two day International Conference 'Iqbal and Urdu' commences

Federal secretary National Heritage and Culture Division, Nausheen Javed Amjad said government has almost finalized arrangements for launching uniform curriculum from classes one to five, in which medium of communication will be Urdu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal secretary National Heritage and Culture Division, Nausheen Javed Amjad said government has almost finalized arrangements for launching uniform curriculum from classes one to five, in which medium of communication will be Urdu.

She was addressing a two day International Iqbal Conference (online) titled 'Iqbal and Urdu' commenced on Monday in connection with the 143rd birthday celebration of great philosopher poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The conference was organised by National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

She said that Allama Iqbal's letters to Mavlvi Abdul Haq bear ample proof that he considered urdu as the only language of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

On one hand his Alahabad address of 1930 provided the ideological base for the creation of Pakistan and on the other his Urdu poetry ignited the spark and spirit in the Muslims of the subcontinent which made possible the realization of his dream and Pakistan emerged on the map of this world.

It was Iqbals poetry which provided the realization and understanding from east to west and north to south, of how important it was to break the chains of slavery and gain freedom from the English masters.

Sharif Baqa (Britain), Justice (R) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, Iftikhar Arif, Dr Khalid Masood, Dr Anna Sovaro, (Russia) Dr Baseera Anbreen, Dr Soya Mane Yasir (Japan) , Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim (Egypt), Ashfaq Hussain (Canada) and Dr Ali Bayadat (Iran) expressed their views in the opening ceremony of the conference.

Thanking the participants on the occasion, Director General of NLPD expressed the commitment of his organization for the cause of Urdu and to enhance national unity through such national and international conferences.

He stressed the importance of the promotion and understanding of different aspects of Allama Iqbal's poetry while saying that Urdu is one of the major languages of the world and is progressing day by day.

Attempts should also be made to draw light from Figr-e-Iqbal in this turbulent time. Iqbal's poetry and politics created national language of Pakistan and when Hussain Suharwardi came to Peshawar from Bengal in the anthem of Pakistan's Movement, he spoke in Urdu.

The reason is that the speaker did not know Pashto and the audience did not know Bengali, Therefore, they had to consider Urdu as the only language of communication.

He said that at the time of establishment of Pakistan, when our leaders went to different provinces to talk about their manifesto, they talked in the national language Urdu because the locals did not understand any language other than Urdu and the leadership did not know the local language from the time of Tehreek-e-Pakistan, Urdu became our national languages.

Iftikhar Arif stated that Allama Iqbal Said, my bigotry for Urdu language is no less than my religious bigotry Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that Urdu will be the national language of Pakistan.

For the sake of national Unity we should not turn away from the ideas of founders of Pakistan.

Professor Jalil Aali said what greater proof of abilities of Urdu language than that Allama Iqbal used it as a means for his great intellectual and poetic creative endeavors and this thing itself is an honor for the Urdu language that it had the opportunity to adapt to such a great and for reaching poetic event.

It is also a fact that Iqbal's poetic purity created and extra ordinary power in the Urdu language.

Those of our friends, interested in linguistic structure, must ponder how a great creative experience can have an impact on the core and features of a language.

Linguistic structure is not a mechanical process. Extraordinary creations and their meanings can alter the sole character of a language the rich and strong lexicon and expression of the Ghazals and poems of Bale-Jibril given to Urdu language, marks a clear linguistic difference from all previous poetry.