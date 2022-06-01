UrduPoint.com

Two-day International Conference On "British Period Archeology And Heritage In Pakistan" Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The archeology department at Hazara University Mansehra Wednesday organized the first two-day international conference with the theme "British Period Archeology and Heritage in Pakistan" where archaeologists and historians from the United Kingdom, Italy, Korea, Egypt and Lebanon met in person, while experts from the United States, Turkey, Serbia and China participated online.

The conference was organized with an objective to acquaint the world with the signs of British rule and the discovery of British-era archeology in the region and the steps being taken to preserve its cultural heritage.

The chief guest of the inaugural session Vice Chancellor Hazara University Prof. Dr. Jamil Ahmed while addressing the conference said that the conference on the subject of British era archeology is of great importance, this conference will help to preserve these important archeological sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will be of great advantage to archeological researchers.

The VC Hazara University further said that after the Coronavirus epidemic, this kind of face-to-face seminar and participation of international experts is a proof that the world has defeated this epidemic and continued direct educational and research activities while in the future more conferences would be organized in this regard.

While addressing the concluding session of the conference chief guest Secretary Higher Education Dawood Khan praised the efforts of Hazara University Department of archeology, VC Dr.

Jameel Ahmed and head of the department Dr. Shakir Ullah for conducting such a good conference.

Acknowledging the leadership abilities of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jameel Ahmed, he said that the VC has always devised new avenues of research in the field of education including new and modern technology. Daood Khan further said that Hazara University Mansehra has maintained its superiority in the field of education and research.

Concluding the two day long international conference Dr. Shakirullah Khan, Head of the Department of Archeology, thanked all the participants and the guests from foreign countries for their remarkable contribution to research and for sharing their expert opinion with the participants and students.

It is pertinent to mention that Hazara University Archeology Department carried out extensive research work across the country under joint ventures with international universities and other institutions for the discovery and preservation of archeological and historical heritage.

The two-day conference on archeology was a part of the project of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and British Council Pakistan under the Pak-UK Education Gateway Program and was organized by the University's Department of Archeology, Directorate of Archeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and University of Leicester, UK.

