Two-Day International Conference on Education and Research at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is organizing the 8th International Conference on “Research and Practices in Education” on April 8 and 9.

This year's theme is “REVAMPING EDUCATION FOR A CHANGING WORLD” aimed at promoting modern trends in the field of education and research, and making educational systems more effective in the context of current global challenges,said a press release.

The conference will provide a platform for educationists, researchers, teachers, and policymakers from around the world to share their experiences and ideas on educational policy, curriculum, teaching methodologies, and educational research.

The academic gathering will discuss innovative frameworks, policies, and strategies that can revitalize the education system.

The conference will also highlight the role of technology, inclusivity in education, equality, and the promotion of sustainability. Additionally, emphasis will be placed on the importance of lifelong learning to empower individuals in an ever-changing world.

This international conference will serve as a milestone in building strong links between research and teaching, promoting academic collaboration, and contributing to the formation of a sustainable, balanced, and forward-looking education system.