Two-day International Conference on Sustainable Utilization of Natural Resources starts at NCEG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A two-day International Conference on Sustainable Utilization of Natural Resources (SUN-R) 2023 formally started here on Monday at the National Centre of Excellence in Geology (NCEG), University of Peshawar.

According to a press release issued here, the Conference is organized by the NCEG, University of Peshawar, in collaboration with the National Centre of GIS & Space Applications (NCGSA), Institute of Space Technology, Islamabad.

Inaugurating the Conference, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar remarked that through this event the academia will look into the viable solutions for bringing sustainability in the utilization of natural resources.

He hoped that this opportunity will provide a platform for building long-lasting relationships between academia and other stakeholders, which will resolve issues of the wastage of natural resources.

Speaking on this occasion, the Director of NCEG and Convenor of the Conference Dr Liaqat Ali highlighted the research strengths of NCEG in all fields of earth sciences.

He informed that NCEG has 17 state-of-the-art laboratories, providing maximum opportunities for research and development.

He went on to say that GIS & Space Applications in Geosciences (G-SAG) Lab has been established with a cost of more than 95 million rupees to cover the domains of geohazards, geological applications, water resource dynamics and forest resource assessment.

The Director NCEG also informed that the Centre is publishing research Journal of Himalayan Earth Sciences since 1964.

In his address to the Conference, Chairman NCGSA and Co-Convenor of the Conference, Dr Najam Abbas Naqvi said that real development lies in the advancement of human resources of the country.

He reiterated that his institute is ready to collaborate with academia and industry right from north to south in the country so that the data collected through satellite, GIS and space applications are utilized for the welfare of society.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Conference, Additional Director of Pakistan Science Foundation Dr. Ghazala Yasmeen stressed the need for seeking an appropriate solution to the issues of the country through applied research.

Chairman of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation and Director of General Geological Survey of Pakistan, Dr Sajjad Ahmed urged that we should concentrate on applied research in minerals to ensure considerable growth of Gross Domestic products.

Addressing the conference as chief guest, provincial secretary of Minerals Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amer Latif stressed that the government is trying its level best to manage minerals in the province and control its pilferages. He said that efforts are underway to encourage the mineral industry in the province to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for the people.

The Chief Organizer of the Seminar and Assistant Professor at NCEG, Dr Muhammad Ali presented a vote of thanks to the participants and sponsors, including Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Directorate of Soil & Water Conservation, Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation (PMDC), COMSTECH, USAID and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) for the International Conference on Sustainable Utilization of Natural Resources 2023.

He said that keynote speakers from the Netherlands, China, Malaysia, Japan and Oman will present their valuable research during the conference.

A special exhibition was also arranged on this occasion in which stalls of gems and gemmology were set up by NCEG and the private sector.

Professor emeritus and renowned geologists Prof. Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan and Prof. Dr Muhammad Tahir Shah also participated in the conference, which was also attended by a large number of students, researchers and representatives from the mineral industry.