Two Day International Conference Starts At BNBWU Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 05:45 PM

The two-day conference on "Geopolitics from Below: Affect and Social Sciences," jointly organized by King's College London, UK, and Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU), Sukkur, started here on Friday at the Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The two-day conference on "Geopolitics from Below: Affect and Social Sciences," jointly organized by King's College London, UK, and Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU), Sukkur, started here on Friday at the Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur. The international-level event brought together academia, researchers, and experts to delve into pressing global issues from an interdisciplinary perspective.

BNBWU emerged as a robust partner in this international discourse, contributing significantly to the discussions addressing pertinent international concerns. The collaboration aimed to underscore the role of art and academia collaboration in addressing global challenges, demonstrating the significance of a local institution engaging in international-level dialogues.

Chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tahmina Mangan, the conference served as a platform for robust discussions, focusing on the pivotal role of research and development in addressing contemporary global issues.

VC Prof. Dr. Tahmina Mangan's emphasised on actively engaging students and participants in research, utilizing various methodologies, including art, underscored the importance of innovative approaches in addressing global challenges.

During the conference, esteemed speakers, including Dr. Muhammad Salman, Dr. Franklin Gin, Prof. Dr. Danish Mustafa from King's College London, and Dr. Noor Ahmed Brohi from BNBWU, highlighted the importance of art and academia collaboration in tackling multifaceted challenges encompassing geopolitical concerns.

The conference included a diverse range of activities, such as keynote speeches, paper presentations, a photography competition, and an art exhibition showcasing the fusion of creative expressions and academic discourse.

