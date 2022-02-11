Two-day international media conference on post truth era--trends on Feb 15, 16

The Department of Mass Commission University of Karachi in collaboration with the Sindh Higher Education Commission and Greenwich University is organizing a two-day long international conference on the post truth era trends in media on February 15-16

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Department of Mass Commission University of Karachi in collaboration with the Sindh Higher education Commission and Greenwich University is organizing a two-day long international conference on the post truth era trends in media on February 15-16.

According to detail, Chairman Sindh HEC Dr Asim Hussain would inaugurate the conference here at the ICCBS Auditorium of the University of Karachi whereas the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi would preside the event while the GU VC Seema Mughal would be the guest of honor.

Director, Centre for Global Studies Purdue University, Northwest, US, Professor Dr Lee Arts would deliver the keynote speech during the inaugural session.

During the two-day event, four plenary sessions and 26 research papers would be presented during the nine sessions of parallel research papers at the KU while the Greenwich University would host three online research paper sessions and 20 research papers would be presented on February 15 and 16.

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Chairman Senate Pakistan Saleem Mandviwalla would be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.