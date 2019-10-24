UrduPoint.com
Two-day International Workshop Held

Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

Two-days International Hands on-Training Workshop on 'Advanced Water Quality/Conversation Technologies' was held at Government College Women University here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) -:Two-days International Hands on-Training Workshop on 'Advanced Water Quality/Conversation Technologies' was held at Government College Women University here Thursday.

The workshop was arranged in collaboration with Chemistry Department GCWU, UNICEF, PCRWR and IWSES.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq presided over the workshop, while Director National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE) Dr Shahid Mansoor was the chief guest.

Addressing the workshop, VC Rubina Farooq said that water was basic need of everyone and over one billion people around the world were facing water scarcity. "We should take measures to save the water by applying advanced technology", she said.

She said that water conservation system was being set up in university which will be used for watering the plants.

