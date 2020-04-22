UrduPoint.com
Two-day Int'l Conference Concluded In Sargodha University (SU)

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:54 PM

Two-day int'l conference concluded in Sargodha University (SU)

A two-day international conference on "Emerging Issues of Information Landscape" discussed building, connecting and sustaining libraries and societies in digital era concluded in Sargodha University (SU)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ):A two-day international conference on "Emerging Issues of Information Landscape" discussed building, connecting and sustaining libraries and societies in digital era concluded in Sargodha University (SU).

The two-day conference organized by the Department of Library and Information Sciences (LIS) , SU through "Zoom Cloud Meeting" provided a venue to academics, researchers, and professionals from across the world to share and discuss research findings, experiences, and practical issues of information landscape.

The conference was aimed to providing an opportunity for LIS professionals to initiate a discourse around changing scenarios of information sector. The conference was packed with informative talks, professional networking and exchange of ideas among national and international delegates.

During the conference, international scholars including Dr Asim Qayyum and Dr Arif Khan from Charles Sturt University, Australia, Adnan Adil from London South Bank University, UK, Dr Shafiq Ur Rehman from Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, KSA and more than 30 national research scholars and professional from across the country presented their research papers, articles and keynote lectures.

The speakers emphasized on the importance of incorporating wisdom in the daily and routine work of information professionals, and highlighted the importance of the community and stakeholders in any project. They sensitized the audience about the challenges of ever changing and evolving landscape of "information" reflecting upon the methods to engage with emerging digital technology.

Dr Haroon Idrees, Chairman LIS Department SU said that the dedication and commitment from all the stakeholders made possible to successfully organize the conference through Zoom. He informed that the Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad was very keen about not to postpone the conference in COVID-19 pandemic and to hold conference on the same date through Zoom.

Addressing the conference, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that crisis times bring opportunities as well. This COVID-19 crisis brought technological opportunity to learn more about digital world as the access to the learning world has also entered from traditional to electronic and digital mode, he added.

