PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A two-day International Conference on *“Climate-Smart Solutions for Food Security, Sustainable Agriculture, Seed Production, and Storage”

at the The Department of Agronomy, The University of Agriculture, Peshawar on Saturday called for pragmatic measures to strengthen climate resilience in agriculture.

The event was held under the esteemed patronage of Prof Dr Jehan Bakht, Vice Chancellor of the University, with Prof Dr Muhammad Arif and Dr Shazma Anwar serving as the chief organizers.

The conference brought together a diverse and distinguished group of experts, including renowned scientists Prof Dr Zhao Changping and Prof Dr Zhang Shengquan from the Beijing Engineering Research Centre for Hybrid Wheat, China, and Prof Dr Diah Hermayant and Dr Roy Hendroko Setyobudi from the University of Muhammadiyah, Indonesia.

In addition, faculty members, researchers, and students from various national and international institutions participated enthusiastically.

The event had over 200 registrations, 45 abstract submissions, and 25 insightful presentations, creating an enriching environment for academic exchange and collaboration.

Topics covered ranged from climate-resilient agriculture, seed production technologies, micro plastic contamination, and nutrient management to digital farming, biodiversity, and postharvest innovations.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Emeritus Dr. Jehan Bakht welcomed the guests and said that the global agricultural landscape is undergoing rapid and complex transformations due to climate change, population growth, and resource constraints.

These challenges call for collaborative, innovative, and climate-smart approaches that not only ensure food security but also sustain the health of our ecosystems and communities.

The University of Agriculture, Peshawar, has always remained at the forefront of agricultural education and research.

This event is yet another step in our journey toward fostering academic excellence, scientific collaboration, and practical solutions that address the pressing needs of our farmers and food systems he added.

The conference concluded with a set of forward-looking recommendations that reaffirmed the collective commitment to:

Strengthening climate resilience in agriculture. Advancing seed systems and the conservation of genetic resources. Promoting sustainable nutrient and water management. Expanding digital agriculture and smart farming practices.

Enhancing food security through innovative postharvest technologies. Encouraging agroecological and biodiversity-based farming systems. Empowering youth and building research and technical capacity. Supporting smallholder farmers through inclusive development. Strengthening public–private partnerships and policy frameworks.

Chief Organizers Prof Dr Muhammad Arif and Dr Shazma Anwar presented the objectives of the conference and told that this international gathering provided an excellent platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and strategic collaboration, reinforcing the university’s leading role in addressing pressing global challenges in agriculture.