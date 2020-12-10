UrduPoint.com
Two-day Intl Conference On 'Biomedical Sciences' Starts At UO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Renala Khurd, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :A two-day international conference on 'Emerging Trends of Interdisciplinary Research in Biomedical Sciences' started here on Thursday at University of Okara (UO).

More than 300 local and 200 international participants attended the conference via video link.

The conference was being organized by the UO's Faculty of Life Sciences and chaired by Dr Maryam Liaqat, Assistant Professor of Physics.

The UO's Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar joined the opening ceremony as chief guest.

The keynote speakers include Prof Dr Frederico Dias Nunes from Federal University of Pernambuco Brazil, Prof Dr Svetlana Ignatova from Brunel University London, Prof Dr Zhu Jianqing from Schuan Agriculture University China, Dr Abdul Shakoor Chaudhry from University of Newcastle, Dr Jehan Akbar from University of Hazara, Dr Sana Ullah from University of education Jauherabad, Dr Ayesha Younus from University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Dr Adnan Iqbal from University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Dr Aqsa Habib from University of Sialkot and Dr Arshad from National University of Sciences & Technology.

Addressing to the opening ceremony, the VC thanked the guest speakers and hailed the organizing team. "I appreciate the guests and the participants for being here to exhibit their scholarly commitments", said Dr Zakar.

Elaborating the role of biomedical sciences in human life, he said, "The scientists have made remarkable progress in bio-medicines but its role to control and cure the pandemics is still questionable." In her welcome note, the Dr Maryam said, "The concept behind this conference is to introduce the real meaning of collaborative work of different fields of natural sciences to life sciences and social sciences." During the two day conference, more than 50 papers will be presented in four parallel sessions.

