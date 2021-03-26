(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A two-day international conference on Federalism, State and Society has been started under the auspices of the Department of Political Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob inaugurated the conference which was attended by Germany, Sudan, UK, Belgium and Pakistan. Delegates from various universities are participating through hybrid meeting and online. Addressing the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said the international conference on a very important and unique topic was welcoming.

The IUB was emerging as a university that is leading the society in social, political and economic affairs through advanced teaching and research. Similarly, IUB has a leading role in the promotion of sciences, social sciences and other modern sciences. Our forefathers, through a democratic struggle, achieved a separate Federal system that is designed to last forever.

He said the main objective of the federation and the state was to create a conducive environment for development by creating an atmosphere of peace and harmony in society.

The Pakistani constitution guarantees a strong federal system. He said that we have to learn from history and work out a plan of action for the future so that a peaceful, prosperous and egalitarian federation becomes the identity of our dear country Pakistan in the world.

Addressing the conference, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti said that the federal system is a very important subject of the political system and its evolution would have started with human evolution.

He said that experts from different fields would discuss the important topic of the two-day conference which would be a source of guidance for teachers and students.

Chairman Department of Political Science Prof. Dr Musawir Hussain Bukhari welcomed the delegates.

He said that the federal system is running very successfully in more than 25 countries of the world and our political system in Pakistan is also based on the same federalism.

Focal person of the conference Prof. Dr Yasmeen Rufi said that this conference was organized by the Department of Political Science. It is part of a series of national and international conferences organized by the party.

The central idea of the federal system is based on democratic and human values. In this two-day conference, researchers, scholars and students will be introduced to various aspects of federalism. On the first day, former Vice-Chancellor Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan Prof. Dr Khawaja Alqama, Prof. Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal of Quaid-e-Azam University Dr Iram Khalid, Head of the Department of Political Science Punjab University Lahore and Dr Thoran Kail of the University of Candbray UK addressed the gathering. The system is the guarantor of unity between different nations and regions. Equitable economic development of all units is the key to the success of the federal system. In the current context, the speakers said that CPEC is in fact important for strengthening the Pakistani federation. Dr Shakeel Akhtar, Dr. Safdar Hussain, Dr. Sarfraz Batool, Shahbaz Ali Khan, Shehzad Ali Gul, Arsalan Rasool, at the conference. Samara Azuma, Sehar Bano, Musarat Fatima, Dr Salman Bin Naeem, Ansar Abbas, Jibran Jamshed, Ahsan Riaz, Ayesha Bibi and Hussni Mubarak are acting as coordinators of online and hybrid sessions.