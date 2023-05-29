DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :A two-day International Conference on 'Life Sciences' jointly organized by Gomal University started on Monday here at the varsity to provide a platform to scientists to meet and exchange their experiences about the problems and solutions in food sciences, pharmacy and chemical sciences.

The chief guest of the conference was former vice chancellor of the University of Gambia Prof. Dr. Faqir M. Anjum while he was accompanied by the Registrar Gomal University Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Khan. Dr. Ali Zaman Khan from Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and Dr. Sadaf Jawaria of Department of Institute of Food Science and Technology were the chief organizers of this international event.

Addressing the conference as chief guest, former vice-chancellor of the University of Gambia, Prof. Dr. Faqir M. Anjum said the conference was aimed at exchanging ideas of scientists with students and teachers of relevant departments as well as related industries so that industries related to food sciences, pharmacy sciences and chemical sciences could get the benefit of it, adding, it would also help to improve the country's economy.

Registrar Gomal University Dr. Mohammad Shoaib Khan while addressing the opening ceremony of the conference said that on the special instructions of Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah, the International Conference on Live Sciences was organized so that the students could be provided guidance about the practical life along with the academic activities. Holding international conferences in universities was the need of the hour in order to promote knowledge and research, he added.

The experts from Agricultural Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Biosciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Veterinary and Animal Sciences participated in the international conference. The aim of the conference is to provide a platform to scientists to meet and exchange their experiences on all the problems faced by them in food sciences, pharmacy and chemical sciences and solve these problems in the light of a detailed discussion and their experiences.

The conference will be concluded on Tuesday wherein the students would be benefited from the experiences of eminent scientists of Pakistan.

Experts from different industries also participated in this conference.