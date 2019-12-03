(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR) Quaid-i-Azam (QAU) would organize three-day international conference on "Punjab: History and Culture" on January 7 at Allama Iqbal Open University, Regional Campus, Lahore.

The conference would be arranged on theme: "The Punjab History and Culture from Antiquity to Modern Times".

An official of NIHCR told APP on Tuesday that NIHCR was established in December 1973. Since then the Institute has organized a number of seminars, conferences and workshops on research and development at national and international levels.

A series of conferences on regional history and cultures of Pakistan was initiated in 2012. NIHCR has conducted international conferences on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: History and Culture, Balochistan: History and Culture, and Sindh: History and Culture in 2012, 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The fourth international conference of this series titled, 'The Punjab: History and Culture: from Antiquity to Modern Times' is planned to be organized on January 7-9, 2020.

Arranging conferences is one of the Primary mandates of the NIHCR to bring scholars and students together to, not only highlight comparatively ignored areas of research with reference to a specific topic but also to provide an opportunity to the young scholars, to meet experts on their area of research to seek guidance and explore dynamic avenues of research. In this pursuit, the present conference is focusing the largest province, in terms of population, of Pakistan.

The conference is open to academia, educators, civil society, lawyers, media professionals, technocrats, agrarian, industrial and political practitioners extending their contributions corresponding to the main scope and themes of the conference.

Local and international researchers and students of higher education are also encouraged to avail the opportunity. It was estimated that 250 national and international participants will be attending the conference apart from the presenters, panelists and experts. We invite you all to join hands with us and be a substantial part of the conference.

Main themes of the conference includes History and Culture, Historiography and Cultural Mapping, Various perspectives in History Writing, Historical Evolution of the Punjab (from ancient to the present), Indus Valley Civilization , Harrapan Civilization and the Punjab (Ancient Narratives), Archeology and Museology, The Punjab through Ages, Politics: Continuity and Change (politics of the Punjab during Freedom Movement and post-partition), Mysticism: Sufis and Saints of the Punjab, Cultural/Lingual traditions and diversity, Press and Media, Literature: Alternate Perspectives of Fictional Ideas, The Punjab's Arts, Crafts and Civil Society, Oral History; Folklore and Oral Tradition, Gender Issues and Women Contribution in Development, Princely States of the Punjab and their merger in Pakistan, Industrial Development and Elements of Convergence and divergence in the East and West Punjab.