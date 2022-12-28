UrduPoint.com

Two-Day Int'l Conference Starts At NUML Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Two-Day int'l conference starts at NUML Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A Two-Day International Conference on "Prevention Treatment and Rehabilitation of Substance Use Disorders: Issues and Challenges" was organized by the Department of Applied Psychology National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Rawalpindi Branch commenced here on Wednesday.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd) was the chief guest for the inaugural session while Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Women University Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Dr. M. Zeeshan, Clinical AP in Psychiatry, Rutgers University, USA, Brig. Ammar Ali Commander North Anti-Narcotics Force and Prof. Dr. Mowadat Rana, Psychiatrist were among the keynote speakers.

Pro Rector NUML Rawalpindi Brig Muhammad Ibrahim (R), Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, faculty members and a large number of students also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Rector NUML Major General Jaffar (R) emphasized that psychology is one of the most important subjects, and everyone must study the subject to better understand the human nature.

He was of the view that it is time to break such taboos that anyone visiting a psychiatrist is mentally ill.

Such people only need attention and assistance from the society to get over their problems.

He also announced that a Psychology Center will be set up in NUML Islamabad soon for the counselling of youth.

He expressed hope that the conference will cover all the aspects of substance use disorder and will come up with concrete recommendations to address these issues.

He thanked all the honourable guests and hoped that this will be a great success.

Earlier, VC Rawalpindi Women University Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal spoke about "Prevalence of Knowledge About Risk Factors of HIV AIDS Among Injecting Drug Users". Dr. M. Zeeshan talked about the "Psychological Trauma, Depersonalization and Drug Addiction.

Brig Ammar Ali briefed the audience about the role of ANF in drugs control and rehabilitation and Prof. Dr. Mowadat Rana enlightened the audience about "Drug Abuse and Rehabilitation: A game played by five". At the End Rector NUML distributed shields among the keynote speakers.

Related Topics

USA Islamabad AIDS Drugs Rawalpindi Women National University All From

Recent Stories

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristo ..

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristol

56 seconds ago
 Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ t ..

Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in ..

16 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss co ..

31 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

1 hour ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

2 hours ago
 Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.