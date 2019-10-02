UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day Int'l Conference To Be Started From Oct 10 At SBBU

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:01 PM

Two-day Int'l conference to be started from Oct 10 at SBBU

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) is organizing a two-day First International Conference on "Multidisciplinary Innovation and Research Challenges in Social Science" on October 10-11, 2019 at University campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) is organizing a two-day First International Conference on "Multidisciplinary Innovation and Research Challenges in Social Science" on October 10-11, 2019 at University campus.

The program would be organized by Faculty of Social Science & Quality Enhancement Cell with the collaboration of all departments of the university.

The conference would provide opportunities to share and exchange views among Academic and Socio-informatics Scientists, Researchers and Research Scholars on all aspects of Social Sciences.

The conference would also provide platform for policy makers, to managers, Researchers, Practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends and concepts as well as practical challenges to be encountered and their solutions adopted in the field of Social Science.

The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Prof Dr Tayabba Zareef in view of importance of the conference has formed a 55 member committee and has assigned them responsibilities for organizing the conference.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Exchange October 2019 All Share

Recent Stories

Russia S-500 air missile system tested in Syria

7 minutes ago

Awareness event to promote organ donation culture ..

7 minutes ago

Jammu & Kashmir internationally recognized dispute ..

7 minutes ago

Lavrov Hopes for UN Unbiased Support to Syrian Con ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Hopes for Clarity on Normandy Summit After ..

8 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) installs intel ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.