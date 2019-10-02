Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) is organizing a two-day First International Conference on "Multidisciplinary Innovation and Research Challenges in Social Science" on October 10-11, 2019 at University campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) is organizing a two-day First International Conference on "Multidisciplinary Innovation and Research Challenges in Social Science" on October 10-11, 2019 at University campus.

The program would be organized by Faculty of Social Science & Quality Enhancement Cell with the collaboration of all departments of the university.

The conference would provide opportunities to share and exchange views among Academic and Socio-informatics Scientists, Researchers and Research Scholars on all aspects of Social Sciences.

The conference would also provide platform for policy makers, to managers, Researchers, Practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends and concepts as well as practical challenges to be encountered and their solutions adopted in the field of Social Science.

The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Prof Dr Tayabba Zareef in view of importance of the conference has formed a 55 member committee and has assigned them responsibilities for organizing the conference.