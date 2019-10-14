FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is organizing a two-day international workshop on 'Green Energy Technologies: Opportunities and Challenges' here from October 29.

UAF spokesman told APP on Monday that Department of Energy Systems Engineering, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology UAF in collaboration with International Centre for Development and Decent Work (ICDD) Germany and Higher education Commission (HEC) are sponsoring the international workshop which will comprise of series of events viz. oral presentations, poster session, innovative technologies exhibition and on-field demonstration.

He said that national and international speakers from various universities and organizations on 'Energy Sector' would participate in all activities during the workshop which will be blended with learning, festivity, reminiscence and community interaction with the dedicated participation and commitment of all the stakeholders.

This workshop will provide a memorable and excellent opportunity to display the research output for the benefits of stakeholders, he said and added that more information in this regard can be obtained from Dr. Anjum Munir in his office time or through his email address anjum.munir@uaf.edu.pk.