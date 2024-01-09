(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The two-day International Humanitarian Technology Conference hosted by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam concluded on Tuesday. The national and international experts have recommended the implementation of technology in agriculture, including precision agriculture, artificial intelligence and chat GPT.

The conference proposed to prepare a research agenda for the country's agricultural development and organize the Region-Ten humanitarian conference at SAU.

The closing ceremony of a two-day international humanitarian technology conference was held at the main auditorium hall, hosted by the Information Technology Center of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Karachi section and the Sindh Higher education Commission.

Addressing the closing ceremony former chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council Engr. Abdul Qadir Shah said that industry is not a substitute for agriculture, while economic problems have arisen due to lack of importance to the agricultural sector. “The recommendations of this conference should not be ignored, and rather the government should include these recommendations in the policy”, he added.

The Vice Chancellor of SAU Dr.

Fateh Marri said that it is essential to introduce technology-based modern sciences for the development of the country and agriculture, therefore, a research agenda for agricultural development should be prepared at educational institutions and master and PhD students need to focus on the agenda. He said that working partnerships based on all stakeholders including IEEE, Sindh HEC, IOBM and universities should be promoted in this conference.

IEEE Karachi Section Head Prof. Dr. Bhawani Shankar Chaudhry said that problems in people's lives have increased due to climate change, melting of glaciers and food security issues, therefore we need to imply modern technology including IOT, precision agriculture, and artificial intelligence to improve the economy and productivity of the agriculture. The Director of ITC Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur and Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar also addressed the conference, while shields were awarded to the local and foreign participants of the conference.

According to the spokesman of the university, during the conference, 139 research papers were presented by experts of different fields from around the world including Asia, Africa, America and Europe, while a large number of experts from different countries including Pakistan's universities also participated in the conference.