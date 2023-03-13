UrduPoint.com

Two-day Int'l Islamic Moot Held In AIOU

Published March 13, 2023

Two-day Int'l Islamic moot held in AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood Monday said that a road map should be defined for reforming the society, following which the new generation can start a good life.

He expressed these views while addressing a two-day international conference on "Tradition and Modernity in Islamic Thought: Contemporary and Historical Perspective" organized by the Department of Islamic Thought, History and Culture, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, AIOU.

At the outset, the VC further said that we must come out of our own confines to listen to others and foster a culture of conversation and that is how the atmosphere of cooperation and equality will be established in society.

He congratulated the organizers of the conference and thanked the national and international participants.

Former Chairman, the Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr.

Muhammad Khalid Masood was the chief guest at the opening session of the conference while Professor Emeritus, Bath Spa University, UK, Dr. Iftikhar Malik was the keynote speaker.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Muhammad Khalid Masood said that there is no more difference between East and West as both nations are moving forward together.

He said that modernity will continue to come and the Muslim Ummah will continue to find solutions from the Quran and Sunnah.

Dr. Anis Ahmad, while expressing his views on tradition and modernity in Islamic thought, said that modernity is designed to come but it can be countered with the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi said that Allah has sent prophets and revealed books to guide man to resist modernity and stay connected with tradition.

Beside others the delegates from Maldives, Iraq, Sri Lanka and other countries are also participating in the conference.

