PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP), in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC), would organise a two-day international conference on "Food Security through sustainable agriculture strategies in the current climate change scenario" here at the UAP from March 08.

The conference would be addressed by key speakers including Dr C. Michael Smith, Distinguished Professor Emeritus (USA), Prof. Dr Omer Suha Uslu. (SUTCU Imam University Turkey), Dr Aqeel Ahmad, Science Fellow at Bayer Crop Saint Louis USA and Dr Hamad Saeed, University of Central Lancashire, Myerscough College Bilsborrow Preston, said a UAP spokesperson.

The aim and objectives of the conference were to provide opportunities for exploring innovation and advances in sustainable agriculture strategies to protect plants/ animals resources from the invasion of insect pests, plant pathogens and weeds, he added.

Professional linkages would be strengthened between agricultural scientists and institutions in Pakistan and abroad.

This event would pave the way forward to promote and adopt the latest technologies in climate change, food security and sustainable agriculture.

The theme of the conference is to devise strategies to minimise the present threats to food security in the climate change scenario and strengthen the resilience of rural people through the adaptation of sustainable climate-smart agriculture strategies to cope with the threat to food security.

The speakers would also highlight water smart technologies and management, strategies to overcome emerging crop issues including pests and diseases, plant protection, new crop for changing environment and sustainable production of livestock and poultry products at compatible prices.

The outcomes of the conference would provide a platform to bring together leading academicians, scientists and researchers to exchange and share their experiences, equip young scientists and teachers for adopting the latest technologies, and devise eco-friendly strategies and pest management in changing climate scenarios.

The researchers and scholars would also present their papers during the conference which will be published in HEC-recognised journals.