Two-day Int'l Seminar Concludes At PMAS-AAUR

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:58 PM

The experts on Thursday recommended to make-shift trend of horticultural fresh crops to value addition and minimize the post-harvest losses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The experts on Thursday recommended to make-shift trend of horticultural fresh crops to value addition and minimize the post-harvest losses.

They suggested developing hybrid seeds and promoting research to make horticulture products in value added foods and discourage import from neighbouring countries and promoting deficient horti crops through 'Indigenous Production Technology'.

Dr Ghulam M. Ali member of plants & sciences division, PARC was the chief guest while Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman Vice-Chancellor of PMAS-AAUR and Dr Waqar from USAID were the guest of honours.

While addressing the participants, Dr Ghulam M Ali said that Pakistan has a diverse geography and ecosystem but unfortunately, we are lacking in utilization.

He further said science, research and technology innovations are the keys to the development and prosperity of any country.

He was of the view that after completion of education the students should establish new private research labs which would not only help in developing new hybrid seeds but overcome unemployment.

Dr Waqar said that agriculture rules the world as all human beings and animals depend upon it for their survival. He said that Pakistan is far behind in developing new hybrid seeds which is why we being an agriculturist country are importing food commodities from another world.

Prof. Dr Qamar uz Zaman said that a great opportunity lies in the horticulture sector as they are responsible to develop new hybrid seeds.

He said that, the Pothohar region has a great potential and urged faculty members to come forward to help Pakistan in diversifying its agricultural products and achieving food security for its people. He showed gratitude to the participants especially the organizers and the speakers.

