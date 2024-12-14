Two-day Islamabad Women Gala Kicks Off At Pak-China Friendship Centre
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The highly anticipated two-day Islamabad Women Gala, celebrating women's empowerment and entrepreneurship, officially kicked off here on Saturday at the Pak China Friendship Centre.
The event, which runs through December 15, is expected to be a vibrant, inspiring, and impactful occasion for all in attendance.
Organized by 'Let's Grow Together', a platform dedicated to supporting home-based women entrepreneurs, the gala brings together over 160 talented women from across Pakistan.
These entrepreneurs, artisans, and change-makers are showcasing their innovative businesses, products, and services in a vibrant display of creativity and resilience. Let's Grow Together is a key initiative that facilitates women in building and growing their own businesses, offering resources and guidance to help them succeed.
Celebration of Pakistani women’s craftsmanship is at the heart of the gala, highlighting a wide array of handmade products made by women.
The visitors can expect to see unique and exquisite items including handmade jewellry, traditional textiles, artisanal foods, home decor, and much more. These products not only reflect the skill and creativity of their makers but also emphasize the growing trend of "Made in Pakistan" goods.
This year’s event has a broad appeal, with diverse activities designed to engage maximum visitors.
In addition to the exhibitions, visitors can enjoy workshops aimed at skill development, creative and fun activities for children, and a bustling food arena offering a taste of local delicacies.
The workshops focus on empowering women with entrepreneurial skills, enhancing their leadership qualities, and offering valuable networking opportunities.
The theme of this year's gala is 'Women's economic empowerment', and it aligns perfectly with the event’s mission to promote financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and skill development among women. This platform serves as an excellent opportunity for women to not only showcase their businesses but also connect with fellow entrepreneurs, potential collaborators, and mentors who can help them expand their reach.
As one of the most significant gatherings of women entrepreneurs in Pakistan, the Islamabad Women Gala is expected to attract a diverse audience, including families, students, professionals, and individuals passionate about supporting women’s growth and empowerment.
The Islamabad Women Gala is a must-attend event for those who are interested in seeing firsthand the talent, determination, and creativity of Pakistani women. It's an occasion to celebrate progress, foster innovation, and support a future where women can thrive as leaders in every sector of society.
