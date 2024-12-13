Two-day Islamabad Women Gala To Start From Saturday
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The capital city is all set to witness a grand celebration of women's empowerment and entrepreneurship as the `Islamabad Women Gala' will kick off on Saturday at the Pak China Friendship Centre.
This two-day event, scheduled for December 14-15, promises to be a vibrant and enriching experience, bringing together over 160 women entrepreneurs, artisans, and change-makers from across the country.
The event is being arranged by `Lets Grow Together’- a platform for home-based women crafters which is working on self-help basis to facilitate home-based entrepreneurs to establish their businesses.
The gala is a big show of women's craftsmanship, featuring an exclusive display of "Made in Pakistan" products, carefully crafted by women. From handmade jewelry and textiles to artisanal food and home decor, the event will showcase the best of Pakistani women's creativity and innovation.
The event aims at providing a platform for women to showcase their talents, share their stories, and connect with like-minded individuals. The event will feature a wide range of activities, including exhibitions, workshops, kids creative and fun activities, and food arena.
Organized with the theme of women's economic empowerment, the Islamabad Women Gala seeks to promote financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and skill development among women.
The event is expected to attract a large audience, including families, students, and professionals. The Islamabad Women Gala is a must-attend event for anyone who believes in the power of women's empowerment and ready to be inspired by the talent, resilience, and determination of Pakistani women.
