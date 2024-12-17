Two-day Ist Ever National Cooking Competition For VI People To Be Concluded Tomorrow
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Two-day Pakistan's first-ever competition for Visually Impaired (VI) people would be concluded at the Event Hall, Marquee complex in Islamabad tomorrow on Wednesday.
Pakistan Foundation Fighting Blindness (PFFB) is organizing this spectacular event.
Visually impaired persons from different cities are participating in this healthy competition.
The prime objective of this program is to encourage the VI persons to become independent member of the society and to create income generation opportunities as well.
The certificates will also be distributed among the participant in the closing ceremony.
