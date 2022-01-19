Two-day Japanese Calendar exhibition concludes at Gandhara University

The two-day Japanese Calendar Exhibition arranged by Embassy of Japan in Pakistan and Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at Gandhara University, concluded here on Wednesday with a great number of visitors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The two-day Japanese Calendar Exhibition arranged by Embassy of Japan in Pakistan and Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at Gandhara University, concluded here on Wednesday with a great number of visitors.

The exhibition, which was inaugurated by Ryuji Iwasaki, Head of Public Affairs Section Embassy of Japan in connection with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan started on January 17.

This year around 75 calendars were put on display in the exhibition portraying various subjects such as contemporary and traditional art, gardens, scenery, costumes, people, art, photography, automobiles, wildlife, Ikebana, living styles and historical places, which are related to Japan.

Since every calendar appeared as a piece of art, the producing companies tried their best to attract viewers through different subjects and mediums.

Visitors from all walks of life, especially students from different colleges and schools, witnessed the brand-new printing technology crystallized in Japanese calendars with great enthusiasm and enjoyed the diversity of Japan through this calendar exhibition.

At the end of the exhibition, the calendars were distributed among the visitors through a draw.