Two-day Japanese calendars exhibition starts at Gandhara University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The two-day Japanese Calendar exhibition 2022 Monday started here at Gandhara University by Embassy of Japan in Pakistan and Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event is being organized in connection with 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan.

The exhibition will be open for the general public from 9 am to 1:30 pm daily.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Head of Public Affairs Section Embassy of Japan Ryuji Iwasaki while Roeeda Kabir, Fazal Karim Afridi, Khalid Sultan, Ghulam Noorani, Prof Ejaz Hassan Khan, Prof Shaheed Iqbal and other dignitaries and students were present on the occasion.

The Japanese Calendars Exhibition is an annual cultural event which is very popular among the people of Pakistan.

This year around 75 calendars have been put on display in the exhibition.

These calendars portray various subjects such as contemporary and traditional art, gardens, scenery, costumes, people, art, photography, automobiles, wildlife, Ikebana, living styles and historical places, which are related to Japan.

Since every calendar is a piece of art, the producing companies have tried their best to attract viewers through different subjects and mediums. The exhibition will not only give a picture of the socio- cultural development of Japan spread over centuries, but also exhibits the aesthetic features of Japanese artists.

Visitors can witness the brand-new printing technology crystallized in Japanese calendars, and they can also enjoy the diversity of Japan through this calendar exhibition.