Two-day Job Fair & Industrial Expo In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:11 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) would organize two-day Job Fair & Industrial Expo here from March 4 to 5.

University spokesperson said on Tuesday that Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof. Dr Robina Farooq would preside over the event,while Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan would attend it as chief guest on Wednesday.

PM Special Assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will also address the inaugural ceremony of Job Fair & Industrial Expo at Jinnah Auditorium of the university,besides other renowned experts including Mr.

Waheed Iqbal Director Women Development Department Punjab, Mr. Salman Amin Director PITB Lahore, Mr. Umair Qureshi PITB Islamabad, Mr. Rao Sikandar Azam President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), Mr. Zeeshan Rahat Kureshi and Mr. Amaan Bashir of USEFP, Mr. Nawaz Khalid Arbi Secretary PPSC and others would deliver keynote lectures.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Mrs. Ashifa Riaz Fatyana would also attend the event as guest of honor, university spokesperson added.

