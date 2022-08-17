A two-day general council meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) is scheduled to be held in Mufti Mahmood Markaz on August 20-21, 2022. Ameer of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman will preside over the meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :A two-day general council meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) is scheduled to be held in Mufti Mahmood Markaz on August 20-21, 2022. Ameer of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman will preside over the meeting.

According to a media release on Wednesday, over 900 members of the general council from all four provinces and Giligt-Baltistan would attend the meeting.

In this connection, a meeting of the provincial executive council of JUI-F was held here with Provincial Ameer Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Syed Hidayatullah Shah, Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish, Mufti Obaidullah, Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Abdul Jalil Jan, Shah Hussain Alai, Haji Danishmand, Noor islam, Mohammad Israr Marwat, and Ahmad Ali Darwaish.

The participants reviewed arrangements for the general council meeting, performance of the Federal government, upcoming by-election and general election, and future line of action of the party.