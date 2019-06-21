Two-day "Kalasha Travelling Exhibit" Starts At Pakistan National Council Of The Arts

A two-day "Kalasha Travelling Exhibit" on Friday evening started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), featuring Kalash and its culture. United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Neil Bohne was the chief guest on the occasion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :A two-day "Kalasha Travelling Exhibit" on Friday evening started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), featuring Kalash and its culture. United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Neil Bohne was the chief guest on the occasion.

During two-day cultural event various cultural activities would be arranged including a photo exhibition, live cooking and live crafts making by artisans of Kalash.

The documentaries titled "The Kalash and Crescent" and "Zoshi"- The Kalash Spring Festival was also screened at the inaugural session of two-day cultural event.

The documentary film The Kalash and Crescent was directed by Lara Lee. "Zoshi" was directed by Parwana Jan.

The participants also interacted with the people of Kalash at inaugural ceremony of two-day exhibition.

A panel discussion on topic of "The future of Kalasha Valleys; Nature, Heritage and Tourism" was also organized.

Panelists including Sayed Gul, Baras Khan, Shah Hussain and Ariana Azam elaborated various aspects of Kalash valley.

Folk artists of Kalash valley Irfan Ali Taj and Pareek girls live performed in the ceremony and got big applause from the audience at PNCA jam packed auditorium.

The Kalasha artists also performed traditional dances and got big appreciation from the audience. The two-day event was organized by FACE with support of UNESCO.