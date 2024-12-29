Two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer Event Concluded At IMCG
Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer event celebration concluded at the Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), F-8/1, here on Sunday.
This landmark event aimed to highlight the vibrant and rich cultural heritage of Kashmir while promoting a message of peace, unity, and solidarity.
The event featured a dynamic array of activities including stage performances, movies and documentaries, talks by scholars, computer graphics competition and others.
Kashmiri handicrafts, traditional attire, cuisine, art and culture, display of plants of Kashmir were among the prominent stalls of the event.
The event concluded with a peace walk for solidarity and peace, where Senior Kashmiri leader and wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, Mishal Hussain Malik, Dr Tabassum Naz Director Schools, Principal of IMCG F-8/1 Mam Asia, Principal of ICG F-6/-2 Mam Saba Faisal, Riffat Director Academics, Murad MD of National Book Foundation (NBF) and students among other attendees gathered in a symbolic gesture of hope, unity, and harmony.
Moreover, lanterns were also released into the air, symbolizing aspirations for a brighter, peaceful future for the region.
Ministry invites people from all walks of life to join this cultural extravaganza and stand together in solidarity with Kashmir.
Kashmir Jannat Nazeer Event promised to be an unforgettable celebration of heritage, resilience, and the enduring hope for peace.
Exclusive /395
Recent Stories
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28
Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister
'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 arrested, 2 shops sealed in LPG crackdown2 minutes ago
-
Govt making allout efforts to bring economy back on track: Muqam2 minutes ago
-
'New Year' preparations begin at Governor House2 minutes ago
-
Two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer event concluded at IMCG2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of KPC2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor, CM felicitates newly elected KPC body2 minutes ago
-
Microplastics present in tea bags may cause cancer: experts2 minutes ago
-
Separate lane designated for motorbikes on Dijkot Road2 minutes ago
-
Zebra crossings painted on roads2 minutes ago
-
Urs of Sufi Saint Shah Inayat Qadri begins12 minutes ago
-
ITP tackles over 800,000 traffic violations, issues 64,395 new licenses in 202412 minutes ago
-
DC orders crackdown on LPG dealers for overcharging12 minutes ago