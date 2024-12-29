Open Menu

Two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer Event Concluded At IMCG

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer event concluded at IMCG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer event celebration concluded at the Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), F-8/1, here on Sunday.

This landmark event aimed to highlight the vibrant and rich cultural heritage of Kashmir while promoting a message of peace, unity, and solidarity.

The event featured a dynamic array of activities including stage performances, movies and documentaries, talks by scholars, computer graphics competition and others.

Kashmiri handicrafts, traditional attire, cuisine, art and culture, display of plants of Kashmir were among the prominent stalls of the event.

The event concluded with a peace walk for solidarity and peace, where Senior Kashmiri leader and wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, Mishal Hussain Malik, Dr Tabassum Naz Director Schools, Principal of IMCG F-8/1 Mam Asia, Principal of ICG F-6/-2 Mam Saba Faisal, Riffat Director Academics, Murad MD of National Book Foundation (NBF) and students among other attendees gathered in a symbolic gesture of hope, unity, and harmony.

Moreover, lanterns were also released into the air, symbolizing aspirations for a brighter, peaceful future for the region.

Ministry invites people from all walks of life to join this cultural extravaganza and stand together in solidarity with Kashmir.

Kashmir Jannat Nazeer Event promised to be an unforgettable celebration of heritage, resilience, and the enduring hope for peace.

Exclusive /395

Related Topics

Islamabad Film And Movies Wife Jammu Saba Faisal Sunday Event All From Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

52 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

52 minutes ago
 Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa ..

Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2 ..

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure proje ..

UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024

3 hours ago
 SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

3 hours ago
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medica ..

UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..

3 hours ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Indian President over pas ..

UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister

3 hours ago
 'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

4 hours ago
 Emirates Council for Rural Development announces l ..

Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan