Two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer event concluded at IMCG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer event celebration concluded at the Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), F-8/1, here on Sunday.

This landmark event aimed to highlight the vibrant and rich cultural heritage of Kashmir while promoting a message of peace, unity, and solidarity.

The event featured a dynamic array of activities including stage performances, movies and documentaries, talks by scholars, computer graphics competition and others.

Kashmiri handicrafts, traditional attire, cuisine, art and culture, display of plants of Kashmir were among the prominent stalls of the event.

The event concluded with a peace walk for solidarity and peace, where Senior Kashmiri leader and wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, Mishal Hussain Malik, Dr Tabassum Naz Director Schools, Principal of IMCG F-8/1 Mam Asia, Principal of ICG F-6/-2 Mam Saba Faisal, Riffat Director Academics, Murad MD of National Book Foundation (NBF) and students among other attendees gathered in a symbolic gesture of hope, unity, and harmony.

Moreover, lanterns were also released into the air, symbolizing aspirations for a brighter, peaceful future for the region.

Ministry invites people from all walks of life to join this cultural extravaganza and stand together in solidarity with Kashmir.

Kashmir Jannat Nazeer Event promised to be an unforgettable celebration of heritage, resilience, and the enduring hope for peace.

