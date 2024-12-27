Open Menu

Two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer Event To Begin From Tommorow At IMCG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer event celebration is starting from Saturday (Tommorow) at the Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), F-8/1 Islamabad.

It was announced by Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training (MFE&PT) on Friday.

The event is scheduled to begin on December 28 and will conclude on December 29.

This landmark event aims to highlight the vibrant and rich cultural heritage of Kashmir while promoting a message of peace, unity, and solidarity.

The event will feature a dynamic array of activities showcasing Kashmiri handicrafts, traditional attire, cuisine and music.

Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Kashmiri culture through live performances, exhibitions, book launching, painting competitions and traditional Kashmiri delicacies.

Prominent dignitaries, including parliamentarians, Hurriyat leaders, members of the legislative assembly, and cultural ambassadors, are expected to attend and lend their voices to this celebration of culture and heritage.

Literary and academic sessions will include panel discussions on Kashmiri history and culture, poetry recitations, and documentary screenings highlighting the natural beauty and resilience of the region. A solidarity message wall will further promote the themes of peace and support for the Kashmiri people.

The grand closing ceremony on 29 December will feature a Peace Walk for Solidarity and Peace, where dignitaries, students, and attendees will come together in a symbolic gesture of hope, unity, and harmony.

Moreover, lanterns will be released into the air, symbolizing aspirations for a brighter, peaceful future for the region.

Ministry invites people from all walks of life to join this cultural extravaganza and stand together in solidarity with Kashmir.

Kashmir Jannat Nazeer Event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of heritage, resilience, and the enduring hope for peace.

