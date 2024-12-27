Two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer Event To Begin From Tommorow At IMCG
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer event celebration is starting from Saturday (Tommorow) at the Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), F-8/1 Islamabad.
It was announced by Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training (MFE&PT) on Friday.
The event is scheduled to begin on December 28 and will conclude on December 29.
This landmark event aims to highlight the vibrant and rich cultural heritage of Kashmir while promoting a message of peace, unity, and solidarity.
The event will feature a dynamic array of activities showcasing Kashmiri handicrafts, traditional attire, cuisine and music.
Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Kashmiri culture through live performances, exhibitions, book launching, painting competitions and traditional Kashmiri delicacies.
Prominent dignitaries, including parliamentarians, Hurriyat leaders, members of the legislative assembly, and cultural ambassadors, are expected to attend and lend their voices to this celebration of culture and heritage.
Literary and academic sessions will include panel discussions on Kashmiri history and culture, poetry recitations, and documentary screenings highlighting the natural beauty and resilience of the region. A solidarity message wall will further promote the themes of peace and support for the Kashmiri people.
The grand closing ceremony on 29 December will feature a Peace Walk for Solidarity and Peace, where dignitaries, students, and attendees will come together in a symbolic gesture of hope, unity, and harmony.
Moreover, lanterns will be released into the air, symbolizing aspirations for a brighter, peaceful future for the region.
Ministry invites people from all walks of life to join this cultural extravaganza and stand together in solidarity with Kashmir.
Kashmir Jannat Nazeer Event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of heritage, resilience, and the enduring hope for peace.
Recent Stories
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer event to begin from Tommorow at IMCG3 minutes ago
-
DG ISPR vows to continue war till complete elimination of terrorists networks, last Khawarij, their ..3 minutes ago
-
Nazimabad police bust fake currency operation, arrest 33 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet approves policy guidelines for carbon market trading3 minutes ago
-
Student council form at IMCG F-7/2 through election13 minutes ago
-
Gujar Khan hospital doctor held for stealing ECG machine13 minutes ago
-
CS pays tribute to martyr Major Awais13 minutes ago
-
Govt. encourages volunteer repatriation of Afghan refugees: Muqam13 minutes ago
-
17th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed in Sargodha22 minutes ago
-
CDA, NAB join hands to strengthen transparency, accountability22 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing his son23 minutes ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Sindh32 minutes ago