Two-day KMC Int’l Conference Starts To Promote Medical Research
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The 3rd Khyber Medical College (KMC) international research conference was inaugurated here on Wednesday wherein the renowned medical experts and researchers emphasised on promoting research, new trends and innovations.
The event which was inaugurated by Prof Dr Rizwan Taj, President of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) attended by Chairman of the board of Governors (BOG), Dr Umar Ayub Khan, along with key members of the Organizing Committee, including Patron-in-Chief and Dean of KMC, Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, Chief Organizer Prof Dr Basheer Ahmad, and organizing committee chairpersons Dr Farooq Ahmad and Dr Iqbal Haider.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony the Chief Guest, Prof Dr Rizwan Taj, stated, “Research in the field of health is the foundation upon which the global medical system stands. Modern technology and scientific advancements have rapidly changed the world, and it is essential to keep pace with these changes.”
He said that the promotion of research in the medical field was indispensable for improving the health of our nation. It was the need of the hour for medical institutions to focus on research to elevate healthcare standards at the global level.
Chairman of the Board of Governors, Dr Umar Ayub Khan, emphasised, “KMC has always been at the forefront of research. This conference aims not only to inform students and faculty about modern research methodologies but also to equip them to explore new horizons in the medical field.
”
He expressed resolve to encourage the researchers to develop new treatments and methodologies based on cutting-edge research so that the public could be benefited from improved and quality healthcare services.
Dean of KMC, Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, stated that progress in the health sector was impossible without research, adding that there was a dire need to focus on research to provide services that meet global standards.
He said that KMC had always recognised the importance of research, and this conference aimed to further promote a research culture.
The event saw the participation of renowned medical experts, researchers, and students from across Pakistan, all aiming to promote modern research trends and innovations in the field of medicine.
As part of the workshop, more than 50 workshops will be conducted in major public hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next two months for doctors, students and other medical staff.
During the event, several pharmaceutical companies set up stalls, while a city tour of Peshawar along with a gala dinner were organised for guests from other cities.
At the conclusion of first day of the event, the speakers praised KMC’s research achievements and congratulated the organisers for their successful efforts.
