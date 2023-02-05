UrduPoint.com

Two-day Literary Festival Concludes With Message Of 'peace, Literature, Non-violence'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Two-day literary festival concludes with message of 'peace, literature, non-violence'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The first season of the Peshawar Literary Festival (PLF), highlighting the importance of literature in lasting peace, non-violence and self-identity, concluded here on Sunday.

The literary festival was arranged under the banner of US embassy and directorate of youth affairs at a local hotel here.

The second day of the festival began with theatre, urdu and Pashto writings and journalistic writing workshops sessions which were attended by hundreds of students and people from different walks of life.

The workshops were conducted by renowned Journalists Wusatullah Khan, Ahad Ali Siddiqui, Dr Abaseen Yousafzai and others. Moreover, renowned scholars, writers, poets and journalists, and students of schools, colleges and universities attended the festival.

On the first day of the festival, children's literary activities, writing workshops, and Pashto poetic gatherings were also held.

Renowned columnist, and educationist Dr Pervez Hoodbhoy, writer Saadullah Jan Burq, Gul e Nokhez Akhtar, Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak Vice Chancellor of Swabi University, Dr Shabbana Gul, Zubair Torwali and others shared their views with the students and also demanded of the government to revamp the curriculum according to the modern age.

The chief organiser of the event, Abdur Rehman Afridi talking to APP said that the main purpose of the festival was to restore the link between writers and readers.

He said that they want to groom the creative skills of youth in the province. Rehman said that the aim of the event was also to enhance book reading culture and writing habits among students and people and to promote peace and tolerance among the people of the province.

