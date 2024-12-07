Two-Day Livestock Breeders Forum Kicks Off

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A two-day Livestock Breeders Forum titled "Enhancing Livestock Breeding for Profitable Livestock Farming in Sindh" was inaugurated under the auspices of Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with the Sindh Higher education Commission (SHEC).

The forum is being held at a private hotel in Karachi, featuring various technical sessions and discussions aimed at improving livestock breeding practices and boosting the profitability of the sector in Sindh.

In his address, Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mohammad Ali Malkani, highlighted the challenges faced by livestock breeds in Sindh, noting that indigenous breeds are encountering several deficiencies, which have contributed to a decline in overall production. He emphasized the untapped potential for growth in the livestock sector, pointing to the expansion of advanced technologies such as artificial insemination to improve breeding. Malkani also noted that the Sindh Breed Authority had been established and is playing an active role in the promotion of quality breeding practices.

"Globally, better production is prioritized over quantity and the livestock sector holds significant promise in reducing poverty in our region," Mr Malkani stated. He called for continued research by experts, which he believes will open new pathways for development, and stressed that improving livestock breeds is essential for sustainable progress in the sector.

Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, delivered the inaugural speech, stressing the need to preserve the indigenous livestock breeds of Sindh, including the Sindhi Red Cow, Kundi Buffalo, and other native breeds. He announced that the Sindh government has launched a long-term livestock breeding improvement plan to protect and enhance these valuable breeds.

Dr Marri pointed out that many livestock breeds in Pakistan have become mixed, which has diluted their productivity, and emphasized the importance of restoring these breeds to improve their production capacity.

The Vice Chancellor cited the Sindhi Red Cow as an example, stating that this breed has a history of over 5,000 years, with evidence found in the bull excavated at the Mohenjo-Daro archaeological site. He noted that in countries like Brazil, the Czech Republic, and Russia, genetic modifications to the Sindhi Red Cow breed have increased milk production to as much as 27 liters per day.

In contrast, local production in Pakistan is still limited to around 7 liters per cow.

Dr Marri further explained that the establishment of the Livestock Breeders Forum would help preserve pure livestock breeds across the country, enhance milk and meat production and contribute to farmers' prosperity. He also emphasized that such efforts could increase the agricultural sector's share in Pakistan’s national GDP.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, remarked that Karachi is home to some of the best milk-producing animals in the country. However, he pointed out that the large number of slaughterhouses in the city is negatively impacting the breeding of superior animals. Dr Khan emphasized the need for further discussions on the nutritional requirements of livestock and the importance of clinical research to address these challenges.

Former Secretary of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Baz Mohammad Junejo, in his paper, stated that Karachi is the largest livestock market in Pakistan, but the city still faces a shortage of meat and milk supply. He noted that current facilities in Karachi can only meet 50% of the demand, leaving a gap that can be addressed with additional infrastructure. Dr Junejo called for collaboration among the government, researchers, and other stakeholders to solve these pressing issues.

The forum attracted a wide range of experts and stakeholders, including Dr Nazir Ahmed Kalhoro, Director General, Dr Matsuda Kazunori from the Japanese Consulate, Dr Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences and prominent farmers and dairy experts such as Nazoo Dharejo. Representatives from private livestock and pharmaceutical companies also attended the event.

The program was further supported by a delegation from the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and experts from institutions such as the PMAS Arid Agricultural University Multan, who contributed their insights during the technical sessions.

During these sessions, renowned experts including Dr Prashotam Khatri, Dr Hizbullah Bhutto, and Dr Huma Rizvi presented their research findings, addressing key topics related to livestock breeding, production and technology.