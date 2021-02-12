Two-day long 'Indus Heritage Exhibition' on Feb 13,14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Two-day long "Indus Heritage Exhibition" will be held to celebrate and display handcrafted apparels by the women artisans of Punjab, Sindh and Afghan refuges on Feburary 13 and 14 at Table Talk, F-6/3.

Arranged by Indus Heritage Trust, the event is meant to connect and to identify Pakistani women artisans to global market.

An organizer said that well known fashion designers were invited to introduce and encourage women artisans work.

He said the purpose of the exhibition was to promote their work besides creating more opportunities for rural women.

He said that by commercializing the work of skilled rural women could get recognition of their work.