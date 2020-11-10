UrduPoint.com
Two-Day Long "International Iqbal Conference"  Concludes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Two-Day long "International Iqbal Conference"  to commemorate birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal concluded at National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) here on Tuesday.

Director general NLPD, Rashid Hameed said Iqbal used both urdu and Persian poetry as a mean to address the Islamic world especially to the muslims of subcontinent to convey his thoughts, philosophies and his poetical expression.

He said that though his poetry, Allama Iqbal played a very constructive role in enhancing the richness of the Urdu language.

He said that NLPD was playing a very active role for the promotion of Urdu language and National unity through organizing such national and international conferences.

Prof Dr. Rauf Parekh was of the view that Iqbal gave a new meaning to the word ''Lalah'' and this accomplishment can only belong to a great poet that he introduced a new meaning and particular usage of a word.

He said that Iqbal contributed to the richness of the Urdu language with such precious terms, for which Urdu language is grateful to this day.

Dr. Munawar Hashmi stated that Iqbal is recognized as ''Imam-e- Falsafa'' in 'Arab – o –Ajam'' due to his philosophy of ''Khudi''.

Dr. Ayub Sabir, Dr. Tehseen Firaqi, Dr. Vila Syed (Egypt), Dr. Rauf Parekh, Dr. Asif Awan, Dr. Tahir Hameed Tanoli, Dr. Munawar Hashmi, Mehboob Zafar, Dr. Iftikhar Khokhar, Dr. Zeenat Afshan, Dr. Saira Batool, Dr. Bibi Ameena, Dr. Aslam Ansari, Dr. Najeeb Jamal, Dr. Anna Sova Rova (Russia), Dr. Arshad Sakhir Awan, Dr. Muhammad Asif, Dr. Qamar Iqbal, Dr. Farooq Adil, Dr.farhat Abbas, Dr. Zahid Hasan Chughtai, Dr. Humaira Shahbaz,Adrees Azad, Dr. Rafi-ud-din Hashmi, Dr. Riaz Majeed, Dr. Zahid Munir Aamir, Dr. Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabassum, Dr. Arshad Awaisi, Dr. Aslam Zia, Dr. Ghazi Ilm-ud-din, Dr. Abdur Rauf Rafiqui, Dr. Rashid Mateen, Dr. Sheeraz Zaid, Dr. Shahida Rasool, Ijaz-ul-Haq Ijaz and Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir also expressed their views at the occasion.

